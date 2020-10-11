In an attempt to boost sales this festive season, Hero MotoCorp is planning to launch the Platinum Black Edition of its Pleasure Plus 110 scooter in India. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler will get a matte black body color complemented by chromed parts, a dual-tone seat with pillion backrest, and tan-brown inner panels. However, there will be no mechanical changes. Here's our roundup.

Design Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum Black Edition: At a glance

Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum Black Edition will sit on an underbone frame and have an eye-catching look, featuring a flat-type dual-tone seat with pillion backrest, an indicator-mounted front apron, and tan-brown-colored inner panels. The scooter will pack an analog instrument console, a halogen headlamp, and shall ride on blacked-out metal/alloy wheels. It should have a curb weight of 104kg and a 4.8-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum Black Edition will draw power from a BS6-compliant 110cc air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine mated to an automatic CVT gearbox. The mill makes a maximum power of 8.1hp at 7,000rpm and a peak torque of 8.7Nm at 5,500rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum Black Edition will be equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with an integrated braking system for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the scooter will be handled by spring-loaded telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information How much will it cost?