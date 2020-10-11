Chakan-based automaker Bajaj Auto has hiked the prices of its Avenger Street 160 and Cruise 220 motorbikes in India. Following the latest price revision, the two motorcycles have become costlier by Rs. 1,497. As for the highlights, both the two-wheelers exhibit an old-school retro look and are powered by a BS6-compliant engine. Here are more details.

Design Bajaj Avenger Street 160 and Cruise 220: At a glance

Both the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 and Cruise 220 sport an old-school cruiser look, featuring pulled-back handlebars for a laid-back riding position, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and stepped-up seats. They also get retro-styling elements such as a rounded headlamp and turn indicators. While Street 160 has a blacked-out body, the latter comes with a chrome-finished engine, exhausts, a raised transparent windshield, and spoked wheels.

Internals Power and performance

The Avenger Street 160 is powered by a 160cc fuel-injected, air-cooled, single-cylinder, engine which makes 14.8hp of maximum power and 13.7Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the Cruise 220 draws power from a 220cc single-cylinder mill that generates a maximum power of 18.7hp and a peak torque of 17.5Nm. Both the motors are paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Safety What about the safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 and Cruise 220 are equipped with a disc brake on the front, a drum brake on the rear, and single-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorbikes are handled by telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information What about their pricing?