Last updated on Oct 11, 2020, 07:55 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
German automaker BMW is planning to launch the facelifted version of its M5 sedan in India in the coming days.
In the latest development, the spy images of a semi-camouflaged test mule of the car have surfaced online.
As per the pictures, it will have a new grille, refreshed bumpers, and 19-inch wheels, among other things.
Here are more details.
The 2021 BMW M5 (facelift) will have an eye-catching look, featuring a large blacked-out grille with vertical slats, refreshed air vents, bumpers, and sleek headlights with L-shaped LEDs.
On the sides, the sedan will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 19-inch alloy wheels.
There will be wraparound taillights with black surroundings and a new apron on the rear end of the vehicle.
The 2021 BMW M5 (facelift) will get a new digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with the 7th-generation iDrive system.
It will also pack an M-specific two-button set up on the central console to switch between Sport and Track driving modes.
The car will have a dual-tone dashboard, leather seats, a multifunctional steering wheel, seven airbags, and a 360-degree camera.
The M5 will draw power from a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that makes 591.7hp/750Nm on the standard model and 616.4hp/750Nm on the Competition variant.
The mill will come paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox with xDrive all-wheel-drive and a selectable rear-wheel-drive mode.
The car will sprint from 0-100km/hr in 3.4 seconds and clock a top speed of 305km/hr with an optional M Driver's Package.
The facelifted BMW M5 should make its way to India, alongside the standard 5 Series, by the end of this year or early 2021. As for the pocket-pinch, the former should carry a premium over the current-generation model priced at Rs. 1.54 crore (ex-showroom).
