German automaker BMW is planning to launch the facelifted version of its M5 sedan in India in the coming days. In the latest development, the spy images of a semi-camouflaged test mule of the car have surfaced online. As per the pictures, it will have a new grille, refreshed bumpers, and 19-inch wheels, among other things. Here are more details.

The 2021 BMW M5 (facelift) will have an eye-catching look, featuring a large blacked-out grille with vertical slats, refreshed air vents, bumpers, and sleek headlights with L-shaped LEDs. On the sides, the sedan will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 19-inch alloy wheels. There will be wraparound taillights with black surroundings and a new apron on the rear end of the vehicle.

The 2021 BMW M5 (facelift) will get a new digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with the 7th-generation iDrive system. It will also pack an M-specific two-button set up on the central console to switch between Sport and Track driving modes. The car will have a dual-tone dashboard, leather seats, a multifunctional steering wheel, seven airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

The M5 will draw power from a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that makes 591.7hp/750Nm on the standard model and 616.4hp/750Nm on the Competition variant. The mill will come paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox with xDrive all-wheel-drive and a selectable rear-wheel-drive mode. The car will sprint from 0-100km/hr in 3.4 seconds and clock a top speed of 305km/hr with an optional M Driver's Package.

