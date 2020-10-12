Last updated on Oct 12, 2020, 12:20 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Bajaj Auto has yet again hiked the price of its BS6-compliant Dominar 400 motorbike in India. Following the latest price-revision, the two-wheeler has become costlier by Rs. 1,500 and now sports a price-figure of Rs. 1,97,758 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
As for the highlights, it gets a digital instrument cluster, a full-LED setup for lighting, and a 373cc single-cylinder engine.
Here are more details.
Bajaj Dominar 400 is built on a beam-type perimeter frame and offers a sporty look, featuring a sloping fuel tank with an LCD unit, an upswept exhaust pipe, a stepped-up seat, alloy wheels, and dual-tone paint job.
The motorcycle gets a digital instrument console and an all-LED lighting setup. Moreover, it has a curb weight of 187kg and a fuel capacity of 13 liters.
The Bajaj Dominar 400 draws power from a BS6-compliant 373.3cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 39.4bhp of maximum power at 8,800rpm and a peak torque of 35Nm at 6,500rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the BS6-compliant Bajaj Dominar 400 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by 43mm telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
After receiving a price-hike of Rs. 1,500, the BS6 Bajaj Dominar 400 now carries a price tag of Rs. 1,97,758 (ex-showroom, Delhi). At this price-point, it takes on rivals like Royal Enfield Himalayan, Suzuki Gixxer 250, and the KTM 250 Duke.
