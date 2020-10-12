Bajaj Auto has yet again hiked the price of its BS6-compliant Dominar 400 motorbike in India. Following the latest price-revision, the two-wheeler has become costlier by Rs. 1,500 and now sports a price-figure of Rs. 1,97,758 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

As for the highlights, it gets a digital instrument cluster, a full-LED setup for lighting, and a 373cc single-cylinder engine.

Here are more details.