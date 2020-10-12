Last updated on Oct 12, 2020, 12:19 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Maruti Suzuki has launched a limited-run variant of its S-Cross in India, called the Sigma Plus.
The model is based on the entry-level Sigma trim and comes with a host of features including a Pioneer audio system, full wheel covers, front fog lamps, and a reverse parking camera.
However, mechanically, it remains the same as the standard S-Cross.
Here's our roundup.
The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Sigma Plus has a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a chrome-finished vertical slat grille, silver-finished skid plates, a muscular bonnet, and projector headlamps.
On the sides, the vehicle is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and steel wheels with covers.
The rear section has wrap-around LED lights and a black-finished spoiler.
The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Sigma Plus is powered by a 1.5-liter K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine that generates 103.5hp of maximum power and 138Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on the car are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.
The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Sigma Plus has a 5-seater cabin with a rear parcel tray, a 4-speaker Pioneer audio system, seats with fabric upholstery, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
However, it misses out on a touchscreen infotainment console.
For the safety of the passengers, the crossover provides multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, a reverse parking camera, and crash sensors.
In India, the limited-edition Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Sigma Plus carries a price-tag of Rs. 8.39 lakh. At this price-point, the crossover takes on rivals like Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Renault Duster, and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.