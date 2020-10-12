Last updated on Oct 12, 2020, 01:50 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Hyundai is planning to launch the next-generation model of its Elite i20 hatchback in India soon. In the latest development, a test mule of the car's turbo-petrol DCT variant has been spotted testing with '1.0 T-GDi' and '7-Speed DCT' stickers pasted on the windscreen.
The upcoming Elite i20 will feature a large cascading grille, an all-LED lighting setup, and a premium cabin.
The Hyundai Elite i20 Turbo DCT will have a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a trapezoidal blacked-out grille, triangular air vents, sleek LED headlamps, and wrap-around LED taillights.
On the sides, the hatchback will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels.
As for the dimensions, it should have a wheelbase of 2,570mm and a boot space of 285-liters.
The Hyundai Elite i20 Turbo DCT will have a 5-seater cabin, featuring adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped power steering wheel.
The hatchback will house a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and the company's Blue Link technology.
For safety, it should offer multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear parking camera.
The upcoming Elite i20 Turbo DCT is likely to draw power from a Hyundai Venue-sourced 1.0-liter T-GDi turbocharged petrol engine that makes 99hp of power and 172Nm of peak torque.
The car will also be offered with a 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine and a 1.5-liter diesel motor.
The transmission choices on the hatchback will include both the manual and automatic gearboxes.
At present, there is no official word on the pricing and availability details of the Hyundai Elite i20. Reportedly, it will be unveiled by the end of this year and go on sale in 2021 at around Rs. 6.5 lakh.
