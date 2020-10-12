Hyundai is planning to launch the next-generation model of its Elite i20 hatchback in India soon. In the latest development, a test mule of the car's turbo-petrol DCT variant has been spotted testing with '1.0 T-GDi' and '7-Speed DCT' stickers pasted on the windscreen. The upcoming Elite i20 will feature a large cascading grille, an all-LED lighting setup, and a premium cabin.

Hyundai Elite i20 Turbo DCT: At a glance

The Hyundai Elite i20 Turbo DCT will have a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a trapezoidal blacked-out grille, triangular air vents, sleek LED headlamps, and wrap-around LED taillights. On the sides, the hatchback will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, it should have a wheelbase of 2,570mm and a boot space of 285-liters.

How will the cabin look like?

The Hyundai Elite i20 Turbo DCT will have a 5-seater cabin, featuring adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped power steering wheel. The hatchback will house a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and the company's Blue Link technology. For safety, it should offer multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear parking camera.

Power and performance

The upcoming Elite i20 Turbo DCT is likely to draw power from a Hyundai Venue-sourced 1.0-liter T-GDi turbocharged petrol engine that makes 99hp of power and 172Nm of peak torque. The car will also be offered with a 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine and a 1.5-liter diesel motor. The transmission choices on the hatchback will include both the manual and automatic gearboxes.

