Mahindra is likely to launch the second-generation of its XUV500 SUV in India by early 2021. In the latest development, the interiors of the car have been revealed in new spy shots. As per the images, the upcoming XUV500 will feature a premium 5-seater cabin with a single-frame housing for the instrument cluster as well as the touchscreen infotainment console. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Mahindra XUV500: At a glance

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will have an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a 7-slat grille, an all-LED lighting setup, and an updated spoiler with LED stoplight. The SUV will be flanked by roof rails, flush-fitted door handles, ORVMs, and sporty alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it should have a wheelbase of 2,700mm and a ground clearance of 200mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin Credits:

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will offer connected screens for the digital instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment console. The former could feature a digital driver display while the latter should offer support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The SUV should also get adjustable leather seats, automatic climate control, a power steering wheel, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.

Engine Power and performance Credits:

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter mStallion T-GDi turbocharged petrol engine that makes 187hp of power at 5,000rpm and 380Nm of peak torque at 1,750-4,000rpm. A 185hp 2.0-liter diesel mill is also on the cards. Transmission duties on the upcoming SUV will be handled by a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Information How much will it cost?