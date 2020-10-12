Last updated on Oct 12, 2020, 04:08 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Tata Motors has updated the XT variant of its Tiago hatchback with steering-mounted music and phone controls.
This passive safety feature helps the driver control the car's music system as well as respond to phone calls without removing hands from the steering wheel.
Notably, the introduction of the multifunctional steering wheel has made the XT trim costlier by Rs. 1,000.
The Tata Tiago XT has an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a blacked-out grille with chrome surround, a wide air dam, a muscular bonnet, and projector headlamps.
On the sides, the hatchback is flanked by B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 14-inch wheels.
As for the dimensions, it has a length of 3,765mm, a wheelbase of 2,400mm, and a ground clearance of 170mm.
The Tata Tiago draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 84hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to a 5-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.
The Tata Tiago XT has a spacious dual-tone 5-seater cabin, featuring adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, cup holders, and a power steering wheel with phone and audio controls.
The hatchback houses a 'CONNECTNEXT' infotainment system with support for Bluetooth connectivity.
For the safety of the passengers, it offers two airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer.
In India, the Tata Tiago starts at Rs. 4.70 lakh for the entry-level XE (MT) model and goes up to Rs. 6.74 lakh for the range-topping XZA+ dual-tone (AMT) variant. At this price-point, it takes on rivals like Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Hyundai Santro.
