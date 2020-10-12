Just days ahead of its world premiere in India on October 21, Japanese auto giant Nissan has teased the Magnite SUV. The company has shared a teaser video that shows a partially camouflaged test mule of the car undergoing several driving tests. As for the highlights, the Magnite will have a bold styling, a feature-rich cabin, and will be offered with a petrol engine.

Twitter Post Take a look at the teaser

While India is all set for the All-New Nissan MAGNITE Global Unveil on 21st October 2020, take a look at the All-New #NissanMAGNITE prototype test car take on the toughest of road conditions. pic.twitter.com/AFI24Roz6H — Nissan India (@Nissan_India) October 9, 2020

Exteriors Nissan Magnite: At a glance

The Nissan Magnite will feature a sporty design with an octagonal grille, sculpted bumpers, and a muscular bonnet. For the lighting, it will house sleek LED headlamps, boomerang-shaped DRLs, and wrap-around tail lamps. On the sides, it will sport silver-finished roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars as well as ORVMs, and diamond-cut alloy wheels with black inserts.

Information Power and performance

The Nissan Magnite is likely to draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter petrol engine that generates 71hp/96Nm. The motor should come paired to a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. A turbocharged engine option is also on the cards.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Magnite will offer a 5-seater dual-tone cabin with fabric seats, octagonal AC vents, cruise control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV will also sport a fully-digital instrument panel and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay. For safety, it will provide multiple airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information What about the price?