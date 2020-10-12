Last updated on Oct 12, 2020, 04:09 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Just days ahead of its world premiere in India on October 21, Japanese auto giant Nissan has teased the Magnite SUV. The company has shared a teaser video that shows a partially camouflaged test mule of the car undergoing several driving tests.
As for the highlights, the Magnite will have a bold styling, a feature-rich cabin, and will be offered with a petrol engine.
While India is all set for the All-New Nissan MAGNITE Global Unveil on 21st October 2020, take a look at the All-New #NissanMAGNITE prototype test car take on the toughest of road conditions. pic.twitter.com/AFI24Roz6H— Nissan India (@Nissan_India) October 9, 2020
The Nissan Magnite will feature a sporty design with an octagonal grille, sculpted bumpers, and a muscular bonnet. For the lighting, it will house sleek LED headlamps, boomerang-shaped DRLs, and wrap-around tail lamps.
On the sides, it will sport silver-finished roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars as well as ORVMs, and diamond-cut alloy wheels with black inserts.
The Nissan Magnite is likely to draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter petrol engine that generates 71hp/96Nm. The motor should come paired to a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. A turbocharged engine option is also on the cards.
The Magnite will offer a 5-seater dual-tone cabin with fabric seats, octagonal AC vents, cruise control, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The SUV will also sport a fully-digital instrument panel and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay.
For safety, it will provide multiple airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, and ABS with EBD.
The pricing and availability details of the Magnite SUV are likely to be announced at the time of unveiling on October 21. In India, it is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 6.25 lakh (ex-showroom).
