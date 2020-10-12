Last updated on Oct 12, 2020, 07:20 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Italian automaker Ducati has unveiled an entry-level variant of its Scrambler 1100 in Europe, called the Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO.
As for the highlights, the bike comes with a matte black paint job, anodized aluminum parts, three riding modes, and a 1,079cc L-twin engine.
Notably, this model is likely to be launched in India as well.
Here's our roundup.
The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO is almost identical to the 1100 PRO but utilizes slightly cheaper components. It has a fuel tank with aluminum-finished side panels, a flat-type seat, rounded headlamp, dual exhaust pipes, and a matte black body paint.
The bike has an all-LED lighting setup and a digital instrument console. Moreover, it rides on blacked-out alloy wheels.
The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO draws power from a 1,079cc, Desmodromic L-twin engine that makes 85hp of maximum power at 7,500rpm and 88Nm of peak torque at 4,750rpm. The mill comes paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels along with Ducati Traction Control (DTC) and cornering ABS. It also gets three standard riding modes- Active, Journey, and City.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by inverted forks on the front side and a Kayaba mono-shock unit on the rear end.
In Europe, the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO sports a price-figure of €12,740 (roughly Rs. 11.03 lakh). The premium motorbike is expected to make its way to India sometime in 2021.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.