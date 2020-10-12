Italian automaker Ducati has unveiled an entry-level variant of its Scrambler 1100 in Europe, called the Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO.

As for the highlights, the bike comes with a matte black paint job, anodized aluminum parts, three riding modes, and a 1,079cc L-twin engine.

Notably, this model is likely to be launched in India as well.

