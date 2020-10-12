In a bid to boost sales this festive season, Yamaha has announced attractive deals for its 125cc scooters in India, namely, the Fascino 125 FI, Ray ZR 125 FI, and the Ray ZR 125 Street Rally. These deals are valid only in Maharashtra and can be availed in the form of gift vouchers, low-interest rates, and easy down payments. Here are more details.

Information A detailed look at the offers

Yamaha is offering a gift voucher worth Rs. 5,000, affordable interest rates, and low down payment of Rs. 999 on the purchase of Fascino 125 FI, Ray ZR 125 FI, and the Ray ZR 125 Street Rally scooters.

Scooter #1 Yamaha Fascino 125 FI: Price starts at Rs. 70,700

Yamaha Fascino 125 FI has a retro-styled look featuring an oval-shaped headlight and alloy wheels. It also gets an analog instrument console. It is powered by a BS6-compliant fuel-injected 125cc air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 8hp and a peak torque of 9.7Nm. For safety, the scooter gets a disc/drum brake on the front wheel and drum brake on the rear end.

Scooter #2 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 FI: Price begins at Rs. 70,900

The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 FI has a sporty design featuring an angular-looking, headlamp-mounted front apron, a fully-digital instrument cluster, and blacked-out alloy wheels. It draws power from a BS6-compliant fuel-injected 125cc engine that delivers a peak power of 8hp and a maximum torque of 9.7Nm. There is a disc/drum brake on the front wheel and drum brake on the rear for passengers' safety.

Scooter #3 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Street Rally: Costs Rs. 74,900