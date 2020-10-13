Hero MotoCorp has launched a new Blaze edition of its Glamour motorcycle in India. The new variant sports a Matte Vernier Grey color, complemented by yellow graphics on the side panels as well as the fuel tank. It also gets a handlebar-mounted USB charger and draws power from a BS6-compliant 124.7cc fuel-injected engine. Here are more details.

The Hero Glamour Blaze edition sits on a diamond-type frame and offers an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, a handlebar-mounted USB charger, and Matte Vernier Grey body color. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument console, a halogen headlight, and an LED tail lamp. It has a 10-liter fuel tank and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels.

The Hero Glamour Blaze edition draws power from a BS6-compliant 124.7cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The mill makes 10.72hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 10.6Nm.

To ensure the rider's safety, the Hero Glamour is equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear, and a combined braking system for improved handling on the road. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are handled by telescopic shock absorbers on the front side and 5-step adjustable shock absorber on the rear end.

