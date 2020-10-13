Kia is planning to unveil a new Anniversary Edition model of its Seltos SUV that was launched in India last year. In the latest development, the details of the upcoming variant have been leaked online. The Seltos Anniversary Edition will be based on the HTX trim and come with an updated design, new color options, as well as 1.5-liter petrol and diesel engine options.

Exteriors Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition: At a glance

The Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition will have a chrome-finished grille, refreshed skid plates, tangerine-colored fog lamp surrounds, and an all-LED lighting setup. On the sides, the car will be flanked by silvered roof rails, 17-inch black alloy wheels with an orange center cap, and sills with Seltos logo and Tangerine inserts. The rear section will bear an 'Anniversary Edition' sticker and wrap-around tail lamps.

Information Power and performance

The Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition will be offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices- a 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 113hp/144Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel that generates 113hp/250Nm. The mills will come paired to a 6-speed manual, CVT, or a torque converter gearbox.

Interiors How will the cabin look like?

The Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition will have a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring an all-black dashboard, leatherette seats with a honeycomb pattern, a sunroof, and a power steering wheel. The car will house a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, it will offer multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear parking camera.

Information How much will it cost?