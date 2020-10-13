In an attempt to increase sales this festive season, Hero Electric has reduced the price of its Optima HX City Speed e-scooter in India. Following the latest price-revision, the vehicle has become cheaper by Rs. 14,390 and it now costs Rs. 57,560. As for the highlights, it has an all-LED lighting setup and offers a range of 82km on a single charge.

Design Hero Optima HX City Speed: At a glance

The Hero Optima HX City Speed has an eye-catching look, featuring an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat-type seat, a USB port for charging mobile phones, and sporty alloy wheels. The electric scooter packs a digital speedometer, an all-LED lighting setup, and a remote lock with an anti-theft alarm. It has a kerb weight of 73kg and comes in three colors- White, Gray, and Cyan.

Information Power and performance

The Hero Optima HX City Speed has a 550W motor that draws power from a 30Ah Lithium-ion battery. The scooter takes 4-5 hours to be charged fully and offers a range of 82km on a single charge. It has a top-speed of 42km/h.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Hero Optima HX City Speed electric scooter gets drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with a combi-braking system and regenerative braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear side.

Pocket-pinch How much does it cost?