Last updated on Oct 13, 2020, 02:55 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
In an attempt to increase sales this festive season, Hero Electric has reduced the price of its Optima HX City Speed e-scooter in India.
Following the latest price-revision, the vehicle has become cheaper by Rs. 14,390 and it now costs Rs. 57,560.
As for the highlights, it has an all-LED lighting setup and offers a range of 82km on a single charge.
The Hero Optima HX City Speed has an eye-catching look, featuring an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat-type seat, a USB port for charging mobile phones, and sporty alloy wheels.
The electric scooter packs a digital speedometer, an all-LED lighting setup, and a remote lock with an anti-theft alarm.
It has a kerb weight of 73kg and comes in three colors- White, Gray, and Cyan.
The Hero Optima HX City Speed has a 550W motor that draws power from a 30Ah Lithium-ion battery. The scooter takes 4-5 hours to be charged fully and offers a range of 82km on a single charge. It has a top-speed of 42km/h.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Hero Optima HX City Speed electric scooter gets drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with a combi-braking system and regenerative braking.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear side.
Following the latest price-revision, the Hero Optima HX City Speed costs Rs. 57,560 in India.
The company has also tied up with Autovert Technologies to offer all-inclusive subscription plans that cost as low as Rs. 2,999 per month.
With the subscription package, customers can get a Hero electric scooter and bundled services like comprehensive insurance, loyalty bonuses, service, maintenance, as well as upgrade options.
