Royal Enfield has once again delayed the launch of its Meteor 350 motorcycle in India. The much-awaited cruiser is now expected to be announced after Diwali. The company reportedly wants to unveil the bike along with the Make Your Own (MYO) app, which will allow buyers to customize the Meteor using an online configurator and have it delivered straight at their doorstep.

Design Royal Enfield Meteor 350: At a glance Credits:

The Meteor 350 will be based on the company's J platform and come in three variants- Fireball, Stellar, and range-topping Supernova. It will feature wide handlebars, a rounded halogen headlight, and a digital instrument console with support for Bluetooth and GPS. The Fireball model will have blacked-out parts, Stellar will exhibit chrome fitments, and the Supernova variant will sport a dual-tone paintwork and windscreen.

Information Power and performance

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 20.2hp of maximum power at 6,100rpm and 27Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm. The motor should come paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a slipper clutch.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the road. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the cruiser motorcycle will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a 6-step adjustable twin-shocker on the rear end.

Information How much will it cost?