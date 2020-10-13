The deliveries of the recently-launched Toyota Urban Cruiser are expected to start later this month, around the Dussehra festival. The crossover was announced last month and it comes as a tweaked version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The Urban Cruiser is offered in three trims, nine color options, and has a feature-rich cabin as well as a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine.

Exteriors Toyota Urban Cruiser: At a glance

The Toyota Urban Cruiser features a dual-slat wedge cut chrome-finished grille, a sculpted bonnet, wide air dams, and a silver-finished skid plate. It is offered in six monotone and three dual-tone colors. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. For lighting, the SUV gets split LED projector headlights and LED fog lamps.

Information Power and performance

The Toyota Urban Cruiser draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine that produces 103hp of power and 138Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Toyota Urban Cruiser offers a 5-seater cabin with dual-tone upholstery, rain-sensing wipers, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It sports a 7-inch 'Smart Playcast' touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the SUV has provisions like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, an electrochromic rear-view mirror, and a parking camera.

Information How much does it cost?