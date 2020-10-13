Mahindra & Mahindra is expected to launch its BS6-compliant TUV300 in India later this year. In the latest development, images of a partially-camouflaged test mule of the upcoming compact SUV have surfaced online. As per the images, the upcoming TUV300 will have an updated design, featuring a larger 7-slot grille, refreshed bumpers, new roof rails, and alloy wheels. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Mahindra TUV300: At a glance

The next-generation TUV300 will have a sporty look, featuring a 7-slat grille and a refreshed front bumper with a larger air vent. For lighting, there will be new halogen headlights and fog lamps. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by blacked-out roof rails, B-pillars, and silver alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it should have a wheelbase of 2,680mm and a ground clearance of 184mm.

Information Power and performance

The TUV300 is expected to draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter diesel engine that makes 114hp of maximum power and 300Nm of peak torque. The motor is likely to come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The upcoming Mahindra TUV300 will have a spacious 7-seater dual-tone cabin, featuring side-facing jump seats in the third row, cup holders in the front, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV should pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, there should be multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, a parking camera, and an engine immobilizer.

Information How much will it cost?