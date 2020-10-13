In a proud moment for Maruti Suzuki, the Alto hatchback has now completed two decades in the Indian market. The affordable vehicle has sold over 40 lakh units since its launch in 2000, and has dominated the nation's four-wheeler sales chart for the past 16 years. Here are more details.

Maruti Suzuki Alto became India's best-selling car for the first time in 2004 and has retained the position since then. Around 10 lakh units of the car were sold by 2008, which doubled to 20 lakh units in just four years. By 2016, the number went up to 30 lakh units, followed by a staggering sales figure of 40 lakh by August this year.

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Maruti Suzuki Alto offers a sporty look, featuring a blacked-out grille, a wide trapezoidal air vent, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and sleek adjustable headlights. The hatchback is flanked by body-colored B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer 12-inch wheels. As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,360mm and a ground clearance of 160mm.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto draws power from a BS6-compliant 796cc petrol engine that makes 47.3hp/69Nm, and 40.3hp/60Nm when paired to a factory-fitted CNG kit. The mill comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and delivers a mileage of 22.05km/liter (petrol) and 31.56km/kg (CNG).

The Maruti Suzuki Alto gets a dual-tone 5-seater cabin, featuring adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, and a power steering wheel. The hatchback packs a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console, with support for Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth. There are twin airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, a speed alert system, and an anti-theft device for the safety of the passengers.

