South Korean automaker Hyundai has showcased its 2021 Santa Fe SUV in the international market. As for the highlights, the premium model has an updated design featuring a new 3D grille, a hi-tech, premium cabin, and the company's latest SmartSense advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). It is offered with a choice of petrol and hybrid powertrains. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe: At a glance

The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe has an eye-catching look, featuring a refreshed 3D honeycomb mesh grille, new bumpers and skid plates, a muscular bonnet, as well as sleek headlamps with T-shaped LED DRLs. It also gets a well-defined hood with character lines. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and updated 20-inch alloy wheels.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe has a spacious cabin with heated seats covered in Nappa leather, four USB ports, and a 12-speaker Harman-Kardon sound system. The SUV packs a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, it offers multiple airbags, blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, lane-keeping assist, lane-following assist, and a blind-spot view monitor, among others.

Engine Power and performance

The Santa Fe is offered in three engine options. The 2.5-liter petrol mill makes 191hp/245.4Nm while the 2.5-liter turbo-petrol unit churns out 277hp/421.6Nm. There is also a hybrid powertrain on offer that combines a 178hp turbocharged 1.6-liter engine with a 59hp electric motor, to deliver a combined output of 225hp. Transmission choices available on the SUV include a 6-speed or an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Information How much does it cost?