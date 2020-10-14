In a bid to increase sales this festive season, Maruti Suzuki is offering eye-catching deals on its cars sold at the NEXA outlets, including the Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, and XL6 models. These offers, which are valid until the end of this month, can be availed in the form of discounts and exchange bonuses. Here are more details.

Car #1 Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Price starts at Rs. 4.89 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is available with benefits of up to Rs. 59,200, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. The hatchback has a chrome-finished grille, faux skid plates, and designer wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with a centrally-mounted infotainment system and dual airbags. The car draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 83hp/113Nm.

Car #2 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Price begins at Rs. 5.63 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno can be bought with discounts of up to Rs. 41,200, including a Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus. It features black grille with 3D detailing on it, designer alloy wheels, and elongated LED headlights. It has a 5-seater cabin with a touchscreen infotainment console and dual airbags. The car is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 83hp/113Nm.

Car #3 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Priced upwards of Rs. 8.31 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is available with benefits of up to Rs. 59,200 (excluding the Alpha MT variant). The sedan has a cascading grille, an all-LED lighting setup, and blacked-out wheels. It offers a 5-seater cabin with automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system, and two airbags. Under the hood, it packs a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine that churns out 103hp/138Nm.

Car #4 Maruti Suzuki XL6: Costs upwards of Rs. 9.84 lakh