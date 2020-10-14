German automaker Volkswagen has revealed its much-awaited Taos compact SUV in the US. The car comes in three variants of S, SE, and SEL, and is offered in eight color options. As for the highlights, it sports LED headlamps with an adaptive front-lighting system, a feature-rich cabin, and a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors Volkswagen Taos: At a glance

Volkswagen Taos has an eye-catching look, featuring a sculpted hood, a blacked-out grille with chrome surrounds, and a large air dam. It also gets LED headlamps with an adaptive front-lighting system (AFS). On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 19-inch alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, it has a length of 4,533mm and a wheelbase of 2,689mm.

Information Power and performance

The Volkswagen Taos draws power from a 1.5-liter EA211 turbocharged petrol engine that makes 158hp of maximum power and 249Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 7-speed DCT or an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Volkswagen Taos has a spacious cabin with heated and ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, push-button start option, a panoramic sunroof, 10-color ambient lighting, an 8-speaker Beats audio system, and a heated leatherette steering wheel. The SUV packs a Volkswagen Digital Cockpit instrument cluster, and an 8-inch infotainment console. For safety, it offers multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a parking camera.

Information How much does it cost?