Last updated on Oct 14, 2020, 12:55 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
In a bid to boost sales, Toyota is offering discounts and offers of up to Rs. 60,000 on some of its popular offerings including the Yaris, Glanza and Innova Crysta.
These offers are valid until the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, corporate discounts and exchange bonus.
Here are more details.
Toyota Glanza is available with Rs. 15,000 cash discount, Rs. 5,000 corporate discount and Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus.
The Yaris sedan can be bought with benefits of Rs. 60,000, including exchange bonus, cash discount, and corporate discount.
Meanwhile, the Innova Crysta is up for grabs with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 20,000.
The Toyota Glanza features a premium look with a chromed radiator grille, LED headlight, lowly-placed fog lamps, and diamond-cut alloy wheels.
Inside, the hatchback offers a 5-seater cabin with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, key-less entry and automatic climate control.
It draws power from a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 82hp of maximum power and 113Nm of torque.
The Toyota Yaris has a piano black grille with power adjustable ORVMs, a rain-sensing wiper, projector headlamps, and 15-inch alloy wheels.
The sedan provides a 5-seater cabin with leatherette seats, power steering wheel, rear AC vents, and up to seven airbags.
It is powered by a 1.5-liter petrol engine that produces 106hp of maximum power and 140Nm of peak torque.
The Toyota Innova Crysta features a sporty look with a chrome-covered grille, sleek projector headlights, and body-colored ORVMs.
Inside, the car has a 7-seater cabin with ambient illumination and a touchscreen infotainment console.
It is offered in two BS6-compliant engine options: a 2.4-liter diesel engine that makes 147.5hp and 360Nm of torque and a 2.7-liter petrol unit that produces 164hp/245Nm.
