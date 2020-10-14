Mahindra is planning to launch the second-generation XUV500 in India by early-2021. In the latest development, spy images of a test model have surfaced online, claiming that the car will feature advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). As per the snaps, the XUV500 will have a radar sensor integrated into the front bumper and a camera mounted on the top of the windscreen.

Exteriors 2021 Mahindra XUV500: At a glance

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will have a sporty look, featuring a refreshed 7-slat grille, an all-LED setup for lighting, and a new rear spoiler with an LED stoplight. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles and updated alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, it should have a ground clearance of 200mm and a wheelbase of 2,700mm.

Interiors How will the cabin look like? Credits:

As per earlier reports, the XUV500 will come with connected screens for the digital instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment console. The SUV will also have automatic climate control, black upholstery, and a bigger flat-bottomed steering wheel with adaptive cruise control. For the safety of the passengers, it should offer multiple airbags, frontal collision warning, lane departure warning, and autonomous emergency braking facility.

Engine Power and performance

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter mStallion T-GDi turbocharged petrol engine that generates 187hp of maximum power at 5,000rpm and 380Nm of peak torque at 1,750-4,000rpm. A 2.0-liter diesel mill that makes 185hp is also likely to be on offer. Transmission duties on the premium four-wheeler will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?