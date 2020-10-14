Japanese automaker Kawasaki has finally announced its 2021 Versys 1000 S motorcycle for the European market. It is offered in four trim levels: Standard, Tourer, Tourer Plus, and Grand Tourer. As for the highlights, the bike has a semi-faired look, a Euro 5-compliant 1,043cc four-cylinder engine, and multiple riding modes. Here are more details.

Design 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 S: At a glance

The standard Versys 1000 S has a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, heated grips, an all-LED lighting setup, and a full-color TFT instrument console with support for smartphone connectivity. The Tourer variant also gets panniers and protective tank pad while the Tourer Plus has LED fog lights as additional. The Grand Tourer comes with a top case, frame sliders, and a GPS bracket.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 S is powered by a Euro 5-compliant 1,043cc four-cylinder engine that makes 118hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 102Nm. The mill comes paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a quick-shifter clutch.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The Kawasaki Versys 1000 S is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels along with 6-axis IMU, Kawasaki Traction Control (KTC), and cruise control. It also gets multiple riding modes like Rain, Rider, Sport, and Road. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the premium motorcycle are taken care of by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and gas-charged shock absorbers on the rear.

Information How much does it cost?