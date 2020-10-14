Last updated on Oct 14, 2020, 05:40 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
In an attempt to boost sales this festive season, Honda has unveiled a special edition of its Amaze subcompact sedan in India.
The car is based on the S variant and is offered with both petrol as well as diesel engine options.
Its highlights include new graphics, a special edition logo, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console.
Here are more details.
The Honda Amaze Special Edition has an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a chrome-finished grille, and sleek LED headlights.
On the sides, the sedan is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, designer alloy wheels, and new graphics.
There are wrap-around taillights and a 'SPECIAL EDITION' badge on the rear section of the car.
The Honda Amaze Special Edition has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, a sliding armrest, and a power steering wheel.
The subcompact sedan packs a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options.
For the safety of the passengers, it offers twin airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer.
The Honda Amaze Special Edition sedan is available with two BS6-compliant engine options- 1.2-liter i-VTEC petrol and 1.5-liter i-DTEC diesel.
The former makes 88.7hp of maximum power and 110Nm of peak torque, while the latter generates 98.6hp of power and 200Nm of torque.
The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.
In India, the petrol-powered variants of the Honda Amaze Special Edition start at Rs. 7 lakh and go up to Rs. 7.90 lakh. The diesel models of the car fall in the price-bracket of Rs. 8.30-9.10 lakh.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.