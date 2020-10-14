Last updated on Oct 14, 2020, 06:06 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Honda has unveiled the next-generation CB650R middleweight motorcycle in the international markets.
As for the highlights, the cafe racer bike comes with an updated instrument console, a USB Type-C socket for charging smartphones, and a Euro 5-compliant 649cc liquid-cooled engine.
The new CB650R is expected to be launched in India by early-2021.
Here are more details.
The 2021 Honda CB650R offers a semi-faired look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, forward-set handlebars, updated side panels, and a rear fender made of steel.
The bike packs an all-LED lighting setup and a digital instrument console with a shift and gear position indicator. There is also an under-seat USB Type-C port for charging smartphones.
The 2021 Honda CB650R draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 649cc liquid-cooled engine that makes 93.7hp of maximum power at 12,000rpm and 63Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.
To ensure the rider's safety, the 2021 Honda CB650R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC).
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by Showa's 41mm big piston forks on the front and a mono-shock unit with adjustable preload on the rear end.
The next-generation Honda CB650R should be brought to India by early-2021 in a completely knocked down (CKD) form. It is expected to cost around Rs. 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and should go against the Kawasaki Z650 as well as the upcoming Benelli TNT 600.
