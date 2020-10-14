Royal Enfield is likely to launch a new 650cc cruiser motorcycle, called the Roadster 650, in India by mid-2021. In the latest development, a test mule of the upcoming motorcycle has been spotted, revealing its key design details. As per the spy shots, it will have a double-cradle frame, a twin-pod instrument cluster, and inverted front forks, among other features. Here's our roundup.

Design Royal Enfield Roadster 650: At a glance

The Royal Enfield Roadster 650 will sit on a double-cradle frame and have an eye-catching look, featuring a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, wide handlebars, forward-set footpegs, and a chrome-finished exhaust pipe. The bike will have a rounded headlamp and a twin-pod instrument cluster with support for Bluetooth as well as turn-by-turn navigation. It will ride on blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The bike will draw power from a BS6-compliant 648cc parallel-twin engine that is also offered on the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. On the 650 twins, the mill makes 47hp of power and 52Nm of torque, and comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about the safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Royal Enfield Roadster 650 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the cruiser bike will be taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

