KTM is planning to launch its 250 Adventure motorcycle in India next week. In the latest development, the company's dealerships have started accepting bookings for the two-wheeler for a refundable token amount between Rs. 1,000-5,000. As for the highlights, the 250 Adventure will come in two color options and draw power from a BS6-compliant 248cc engine. Here's our roundup.

Design KTM 250 Adventure: At a glance

The KTM 250 Adventure will be built on a steel trellis frame and borrow styling cues from the 390 Adventure. It will feature a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust pipe, and eye-catching body graphics. The bike will pack a halogen headlight with LED DRLs and a Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument panel. It will ride on blacked-out designer alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The KTM 250 Adventure will draw power from a BS6-compliant 248cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 30hp of maximum power and 25Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the KTM 250 Adventure will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the road while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the premium motorcycle will be handled by long-travel USD forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information How much will it cost?