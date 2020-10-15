Last updated on Oct 15, 2020, 11:30 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
KTM is planning to launch its 250 Adventure motorcycle in India next week.
In the latest development, the company's dealerships have started accepting bookings for the two-wheeler for a refundable token amount between Rs. 1,000-5,000.
As for the highlights, the 250 Adventure will come in two color options and draw power from a BS6-compliant 248cc engine.
Here's our roundup.
The KTM 250 Adventure will be built on a steel trellis frame and borrow styling cues from the 390 Adventure. It will feature a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust pipe, and eye-catching body graphics.
The bike will pack a halogen headlight with LED DRLs and a Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument panel. It will ride on blacked-out designer alloy wheels.
The KTM 250 Adventure will draw power from a BS6-compliant 248cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 30hp of maximum power and 25Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the KTM 250 Adventure will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the road while braking.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the premium motorcycle will be handled by long-travel USD forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
Details related to the availability and pricing of the KTM 250 Adventure in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, the adventure tourer is likely to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 2.40-2.50 lakh, and take on the Royal Enfield Himalayan.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.