Last updated on Oct 15, 2020, 01:24 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
BMW has finally launched its all-new 2 Series Gran Coupe in India. It marks the entry to the company's sedan line-up in the country considering it is positioned below the 3 Series sedan.
The four-door coupe has a bold design, a feature-rich cabin, a BS6-compliant diesel motor, and is offered in two trims: Sport Line and M Sport.
Here's our roundup.
The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe features an aggressive look with a sloping roofline, kidney-shaped grille, large air dams, and a sculpted boot lid on the rear. For lighting, the car houses sleek sweptback headlamps, and 'L-shaped' LED tail lamps.
On the sides, it is flanked by body-colored ORVMs and door handles as well as 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe draws power from a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine that produces 190hp of power and 400Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The company is expected to introduce a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol unit in the future.
The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has a 5-seater cabin with leather upholstery, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, powered front seats, rain-sensing wipers, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
It also sports a digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options.
For safety, the sedan offers six airbags, cruise control, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.
In India, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 39.30 lakh for the entry-level 220d Sport Line variant and goes up to Rs. 41.40 lakh for the 220d M Sport model.
