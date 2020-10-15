BMW has finally launched its all-new 2 Series Gran Coupe in India. It marks the entry to the company's sedan line-up in the country considering it is positioned below the 3 Series sedan. The four-door coupe has a bold design, a feature-rich cabin, a BS6-compliant diesel motor, and is offered in two trims: Sport Line and M Sport. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: At a glance

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe features an aggressive look with a sloping roofline, kidney-shaped grille, large air dams, and a sculpted boot lid on the rear. For lighting, the car houses sleek sweptback headlamps, and 'L-shaped' LED tail lamps. On the sides, it is flanked by body-colored ORVMs and door handles as well as 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe draws power from a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine that produces 190hp of power and 400Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The company is expected to introduce a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol unit in the future.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has a 5-seater cabin with leather upholstery, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, powered front seats, rain-sensing wipers, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It also sports a digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, the sedan offers six airbags, cruise control, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information How much does it cost?