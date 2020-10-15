The brochure of the 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta has been leaked online, revealing key design details and features of the upcoming model. The brochure is of the Indonesia-specific Innova and Venturer that will arrive in India as the Innova Crysta and Innova Crysta Touring Sport. Notably, the Toyota Innova Crysta range will be almost identical to the Indonesia-specific models. Here's our roundup.

The 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta will have a chrome-surrounded trapezoidal grille with horizontal slats, LED projector headlights with LED DRLs, and a refreshed bumper with a faux skid plate. The MPV will have dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels and black tailgate garnishing around the number plate housing. The Touring Sport model will offer similar features but with blacked-out design elements and 17-inch alloy wheels.

The 2021 Innova Crysta and Touring Sport will be offered with BS6-compliant 2.7-liter petrol and 2.4-liter diesel engine options. The former makes 164hp/245Nm, while the latter generates 148hp/343Nm and 148hp/360Nm, depending on the tuning. Transmission choices will include a 5-speed manual and 6-speed AMT gearbox.

Both the Innova Crysta and Touring Sport will have a blacked-out 6-seater cabin with an air purifier, captain seats, ambient lighting, rear-seat entertainment console, and faux leather upholstery (for Touring Sport only). The cars will pack a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. On the safety front, there will be multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and vehicle stability control.

