Mahindra is now offering Android Auto and Apple CarPlay on the higher-spec S9 and S11 trims of its Scorpio SUV in India. These connectivity features are being provided as part of a regular update at no extra cost. Both the Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay car assistant system help in organizing key information from the driver's device on to the infotainment screen.

Exteriors Recalling the 2020 Mahindra Scorpio

The 2020 Mahindra Scorpio has an eye-catching look, featuring a blacked-out grille with chrome inserts, a muscular bonnet, and an updated tailgate with chrome garnish. The SUV is flanked by blacked-out roof rails, B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. For lighting, there are projector headlights with LED DRLs, new fog lamps, and sleek LED tail lamps.

Information Power and performance

The Mahindra Scorpio SUV is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter mHawk, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine that makes 140hp of maximum power at 3,750rpm and a peak torque of 320Nm at 1,500-2,800rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Mahindra Scorpio has a spacious cabin with faux leather upholstery, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The SUV packs a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, as well as Apple CarPlay. There are multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, a reverse parking camera, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer, for the safety of the passengers.

Information What about the pricing?