Jaguar Land Rover has finally launched its much-anticipated Defender SUV in India. The flagship off-roader is based on the brand-new D7X platform. It is offered in two body styles of 90 (3-door) and 110 (5-door), and five trim options of Base, S, SE, HSE, and First Edition. In India, it carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 73.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2020 Land Rover Defender: At a glance

The 2020 Land Rover Defender retains the muscular, boxy silhouette of its predecessor and is based on the new D7X platform. The car has a monocoque chassis, a hefty bonnet with 'DEFENDER' lettering, square-shaped LED headlamps, split LED taillights, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. On the sides, it has roof rails, windows with aluminum castings on them, squared-off wheel arches, and 5-spoke alloy wheels.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

The Defender has a 4-seater cabin with a jump seat in the front row, automatic climate control, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. The SUV packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment console with support for OTA updates. For the safety of the passengers, there are six airbags, traction control, cornering brake control, and torque vectoring.

Engine Power and performance

The 2020 Land Rover Defender is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, petrol engine that makes 292hp of maximum power at 5,500rpm and 400Nm of peak torque at 1,500-4,000rpm. The motor comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV is equipped with Land Rover's configurable Terrain Response 2 system which can optimize traction and automatically increase ground clearance by 145mm when going off-road.

Pricing How much does it cost?