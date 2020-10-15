Italian automaker Benelli has launched the next-generation model of its Leoncino 500 motorbike in the US. The two-wheeler looks similar to the discontinued India-specific model. It has a retro scrambler look, an all-LED lighting setup, and a 499cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine which has been borrowed from the TRK 502. Here are more details.

Design Benelli Leoncino 500: At a glance

The Benelli Leoncino 500 sits on a steel tube frame and features a sloping fuel tank, a slightly-stepped up seat, and an upswept exhaust. Its retro look is accentuated by the wide handlebars and the rounded headlamp as well as mirrors. The bike packs an LCD instrument cluster and a full-LED lighting setup. It rides on 17-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli tires.

Information Power and performance

The Benelli Leoncino 500 draws power from a TRK 502-sourced 499cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that makes 47hp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 45Nm of peak torque at 4,500rpm. The mill comes paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Benelli Leoncino 500 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the premium motorcycle are taken care of by 50mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information How much does it cost?