Tata Motors has increased the prices of its Nexon EV for the first time since its launch in January this year.

Following the latest price-adjustment, the mid-spec XZ+ and top-spec XZ+ LUX variants have become costlier by Rs. 26,000.

However, the entry-level XM variant is not affected by this price-hike and continues to retail at Rs. 13.99 lakh.

Here's our roundup.