Last updated on Oct 15, 2020, 05:36 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Tata Motors has increased the prices of its Nexon EV for the first time since its launch in January this year.
Following the latest price-adjustment, the mid-spec XZ+ and top-spec XZ+ LUX variants have become costlier by Rs. 26,000.
However, the entry-level XM variant is not affected by this price-hike and continues to retail at Rs. 13.99 lakh.
Here's our roundup.
The Tata Nexon EV features a sporty look with a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a sleek blacked-out grille, trapezoidal air dams, and silver skid plates. For lighting, it houses projector headlights, cornering fog lights, and LED tail lamps.
On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, power-adjustable ORVMs, and 16-inch designer alloy wheels.
The Nexon EV has a 30.2kWh battery and a 3-phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM). The combination makes 127hp of power and 245Nm of torque. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 9.9 seconds, has a top-speed of 120km/h, and delivers a range of 312km.
The Tata Nexon EV has a spacious five-seater cabin, featuring adjustable leatherette seats, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The SUV offers twin airbags, ABS with EBD, power door locks, a central locking system, and rear parking sensors, for the safety of the passengers.
It packs a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Following the latest price-revision, the starting price of the Tata Nexon EV remains the same at Rs. 13.99 lakh. However, the XZ+ model now costs Rs. 15.25 lakh while the XZ+ LUX variant is priced at Rs. 16.25 lakh.
