German automaker Audi has revealed a plug-in-hybrid variant for its flagship Q8 SUV. The new model comes in two options- 55 TFSI e and Competition 60 TFSI e. Both versions draw power from a 3.0-liter V6 engine, paired with an electric motor and an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The plug-in variants also look slightly more aggressive than the standard model. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Audi Q8 TFSI e: At a glance

The Audi Q8 TFSI e has an aggressive look, featuring a sloping roofline, blacked-out grille, wide air dams, a muscular bonnet, and sleek projector headlamps. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. There are twin exhausts, wrap-around taillights, and a window wiper on the rear section of the car.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Audi Q8 TFSI e has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring sport seats, stainless steel pedals, brushed aluminum trim inserts, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs an MMI touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There are six airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, a rear-view camera, and an engine immobilizer for the safety of the passengers.

Engine Power and performance

Both variants of the Q8 TFSI e draw power from a 340hp 3.0-liter V6 petrol engine that comes paired to an electric motor and a 17.8kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The powertrain delivers a combined output of 381hp/600Nm in the 55 TFSI e model and 462hp/700Nm in the Competition 60 TFSI e trim.

Information What about the pricing?