Last updated on Oct 15, 2020, 07:50 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
German automaker Audi has revealed a plug-in-hybrid variant for its flagship Q8 SUV.
The new model comes in two options- 55 TFSI e and Competition 60 TFSI e. Both versions draw power from a 3.0-liter V6 engine, paired with an electric motor and an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
The plug-in variants also look slightly more aggressive than the standard model.
Here's our roundup.
The Audi Q8 TFSI e has an aggressive look, featuring a sloping roofline, blacked-out grille, wide air dams, a muscular bonnet, and sleek projector headlamps.
On the sides, the SUV is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
There are twin exhausts, wrap-around taillights, and a window wiper on the rear section of the car.
The Audi Q8 TFSI e has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring sport seats, stainless steel pedals, brushed aluminum trim inserts, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The SUV packs an MMI touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
There are six airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, a rear-view camera, and an engine immobilizer for the safety of the passengers.
Both variants of the Q8 TFSI e draw power from a 340hp 3.0-liter V6 petrol engine that comes paired to an electric motor and a 17.8kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
The powertrain delivers a combined output of 381hp/600Nm in the 55 TFSI e model and 462hp/700Nm in the Competition 60 TFSI e trim.
No details related to the pricing and availability of the Audi Q8's plug-in-hybrid variant in India are currently available. However, it should carry a significant premium over the current-generation standard model, which starts at Rs. 98.98 lakh.
