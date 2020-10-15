Last updated on Oct 15, 2020, 07:58 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Honda has finally introduced its much-anticipated Forza 750 maxi-scooter for the European markets.
As for the highlights, the two-wheeler comes with four riding modes, a 5-inch TFT instrument console, and a USB charging port.
It draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 745cc, parallel-twin engine that comes mated to a dual-clutch transmission (DCT) gearbox.
Here's our roundup.
The Honda Forza 750 offers a sporty look, featuring a headlamp-mounted front apron, a raised windscreen, a stepped-up seat, smart key ignition, and 22-liters of under-seat storage.
The scooter has an all-LED lighting setup, a USB charging port, and a 5-inch TFT instrument console.
It has a kerb weight of 235kg and runs on blacked-out alloy wheels.
The Honda Forza 750 is powered by a Euro 5-compliant 745cc, parallel-twin engine that makes 58hp of maximum power at 6,750rpm and 68.9Nm of peak torque at 4,750rpm. The mill comes mated to a dual-clutch transmission (DCT) gearbox.
For safety, the Honda Forza 750 is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, throttle-by-wire, and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). It also offers four riding modes- Standard, Sport, User, and Rain.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the maxi-scooter are handled by 41mm forks on the front side and a mono-shock pro-link unit on the rear end.
The Honda Forza 750 is expected to go on sale in Europe by the first quarter of 2021. However, it is unlikely to be launched in India as there is barely any demand for a powerful scooter like this.
