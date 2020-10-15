Japanese automaker Honda has finally introduced its much-anticipated Forza 750 maxi-scooter for the European markets. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler comes with four riding modes, a 5-inch TFT instrument console, and a USB charging port. It draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 745cc, parallel-twin engine that comes mated to a dual-clutch transmission (DCT) gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design Honda Forza 750: At a glance

The Honda Forza 750 offers a sporty look, featuring a headlamp-mounted front apron, a raised windscreen, a stepped-up seat, smart key ignition, and 22-liters of under-seat storage. The scooter has an all-LED lighting setup, a USB charging port, and a 5-inch TFT instrument console. It has a kerb weight of 235kg and runs on blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Honda Forza 750 is powered by a Euro 5-compliant 745cc, parallel-twin engine that makes 58hp of maximum power at 6,750rpm and 68.9Nm of peak torque at 4,750rpm. The mill comes mated to a dual-clutch transmission (DCT) gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

For safety, the Honda Forza 750 is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, throttle-by-wire, and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). It also offers four riding modes- Standard, Sport, User, and Rain. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the maxi-scooter are handled by 41mm forks on the front side and a mono-shock pro-link unit on the rear end.

Information How much does it cost?