Husqvarna is expected to launch its Svartpilen 200 motorbike in India by early-2021. In the latest development, a test mule of the upcoming model has been found testing near Bajaj's plant in Chakan. According to CarDekho, the two-wheeler will look similar to the international variant and pack a KTM-sourced BS6-compliant 199cc liquid-cooled engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Husqvarna Svartpilen 200: At a glance

The India-bound Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 will be built on a tubular space frame and exhibit a naked-street look, featuring a flat-type seat, a wide handlebar, and rounded headlamp as well as mirrors. The bike will have an all-LED lighting setup and a digital instrument console. It should run on alloy wheels wrapped in MRF Revz FD dual-purpose tires.

Information Power and performance

The India-specific Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 will draw power from a KTM-sourced BS6-compliant 199cc liquid-cooled engine that makes 24.6hp of maximum power at 10,000rpm and 19.3Nm of peak torque at 8000rpm. The motor will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and a WP mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information How much will it cost?