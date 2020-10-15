Last updated on Oct 15, 2020, 08:01 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Husqvarna is expected to launch its Svartpilen 200 motorbike in India by early-2021.
In the latest development, a test mule of the upcoming model has been found testing near Bajaj's plant in Chakan.
According to CarDekho, the two-wheeler will look similar to the international variant and pack a KTM-sourced BS6-compliant 199cc liquid-cooled engine.
Here's our roundup.
The India-bound Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 will be built on a tubular space frame and exhibit a naked-street look, featuring a flat-type seat, a wide handlebar, and rounded headlamp as well as mirrors.
The bike will have an all-LED lighting setup and a digital instrument console. It should run on alloy wheels wrapped in MRF Revz FD dual-purpose tires.
The India-specific Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 will draw power from a KTM-sourced BS6-compliant 199cc liquid-cooled engine that makes 24.6hp of maximum power at 10,000rpm and 19.3Nm of peak torque at 8000rpm. The motor will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and a WP mono-shock unit on the rear end.
The Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 should be launched in India alongside the Vitpilen 200 by early-2021. As for the pocket-pinch, the former is expected to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
