Last updated on Oct 16, 2020, 11:35 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Kia Motors has launched a limited-run Anniversary Edition variant of its Seltos SUV in India.
The Seltos Anniversary Edition is based on the HTX trim and comes with new color options, an updated styling, as well as 1.5-liter petrol and diesel engine options.
As for the pocket-pinch, it carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 13.75 lakh.
Here's our roundup.
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition sports a chrome-covered grille, updated skid plates, orange-accented fog lamp surrounds, and an all-LED lighting setup.
On the sides, it has silvered roof rails, refreshed side skirts with a 'Seltos' badge, and black alloy wheels with an orange center cap.
The rear section features a '1st Anniversary Edition' badge, faux dual exhausts, and a silver-finished diffuser.
The Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition is offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices- a 1.5-liter petrol engine that generates 115hp/144Nm and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel that churns out 115hp/250Nm. The mills come mated to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.
The Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition has an all-black 5-seater cabin, featuring honeycomb-patterned black leatherette seats, sunroof, rear AC vents, air purifier, 6-speaker music system, wireless smartphone charger, and ambient mood lighting.
The SUV packs a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and UVO connected car technology.
For safety, it offers dual airbags, a parking camera, and ABS with EBD.
In India, the limited-run Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition starts at Rs. 13.75 lakh and goes up to Rs. 14.85 lakh for the range-topping model (all prices, ex-showroom, India). At this price-point, it goes against MG Hector, Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Mahindra XUV500, and Tata Harrier.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.