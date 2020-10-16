Last updated on Oct 16, 2020, 03:10 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Following the RSQ8, German automaker Audi has launched the Q2 compact SUV in India.
As for the highlights, the premium vehicle comes in five variants- Standard, Premium, Premium Plus I, Premium Plus II, and Technology. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine and can clock a top-speed of 228km/h.
Audi Q2 is built on the MQB platform, which also underpins the Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc. It has a sporty design, featuring a sloping roofline, a blacked-out trapezoidal grille, a muscular bonnet, wide air vents, and sleek adjustable headlamps with LED DRLs.
On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. Meanwhile, there are wrap-around taillights on the rear.
The Audi Q2 has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring a sunroof, a wireless smartphone charger, a 180W 10-speaker sound system, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
The compact SUV packs a virtual cockpit with an MMI interface, and offers support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, to ensure connectivity.
All standard safety features, including multiple airbags, are also present.
The Audi Q2 draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that makes 190hp, and 320Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 6.5 seconds, and clock a top-speed of 228km/h.
The Audi Q2 has been brought to India as a completely-built unit (CBU). It starts at Rs. 34.99 lakh for the base-end Standard model, and goes up to Rs. 48.89 lakh for the range-topping Technology variant.
The company has also introduced a 'Peace of Mind' scheme which includes a 5-year comprehensive service package, along with road-side assistance, and extended warranty for the car.
