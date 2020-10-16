Following the RSQ8, German automaker Audi has launched the Q2 compact SUV in India. As for the highlights, the premium vehicle comes in five variants- Standard, Premium, Premium Plus I, Premium Plus II, and Technology. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine and can clock a top-speed of 228km/h. Here are more details.

Exteriors Audi Q2: At a glance

Audi Q2 is built on the MQB platform, which also underpins the Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc. It has a sporty design, featuring a sloping roofline, a blacked-out trapezoidal grille, a muscular bonnet, wide air vents, and sleek adjustable headlamps with LED DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. Meanwhile, there are wrap-around taillights on the rear.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Audi Q2 has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring a sunroof, a wireless smartphone charger, a 180W 10-speaker sound system, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The compact SUV packs a virtual cockpit with an MMI interface, and offers support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, to ensure connectivity. All standard safety features, including multiple airbags, are also present.

Information Power and performance

The Audi Q2 draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that makes 190hp, and 320Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 6.5 seconds, and clock a top-speed of 228km/h.

Pricing How much does it cost?