In a bid to increase sales this festive season, Hero MotoCorp has launched a Platinum variant of its Pleasure Plus 110 scooter in India. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler features a matte black body color complemented by chromed parts, a dual-tone seat with a pillion backrest, and a low fuel indicator. However, there are no mechanical upgrades. Here's our roundup.

Design Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum: At a glance

The Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum offers a sporty look, sporting an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat-type dual-tone seat with a pillion backrest, tan-brown-colored inner panels, and a 3D logo. The scooter packs an analog instrument console and a halogen headlamp. Moreover, it rides on blacked-out 10-inch wheels with white rim tapes. It has a kerb weight of 104kg and a 4.8-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum draws power from a BS6-compliant 110.9cc air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 8hp at 7,000rpm and a peak torque of 8.7Nm at 5,500rpm. The motor comes mated to an automatic CVT gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum is equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with a combined braking system, to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by link-type forks on the front side and spring-loaded hydraulic dampers on the rear end.

Information How much does it cost?