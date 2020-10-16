Japanese automaker Toyota has revealed a new TRD Sportivo variant of its Fortuner SUV in Thailand. The key highlights of the premium vehicle include a refreshed design and a host of new features such as NFC and a roof-mounted rear-seat entertainment system. It is offered with a choice of petrol as well as diesel engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo: At a glance

Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo features a dark chrome-finished grille and a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines. There are sleek LED headlamps and redesigned foglights for lighting. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by blacked-out roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, refreshed alloy wheels, and a TRD sticker. It also sports 'TRD Sportivo' badging on the boot lid and a TRD logo on a black bumper.

Information Power and performance

The Thailand-specific TRD Sportivo comes with a choice of 2.4-liter diesel engine and a 2.7-liter petrol mill. However, if it's launched in India, it will either draw power from a 2.7-liter petrol motor that generates 164hp/245Nm, or a 2.8-liter diesel powertrain that churns out 174.5hp/420Nm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The TRD Sportivo has a blacked-out 7-seater cabin, featuring powered front seats, ambient lighting, a surround monitor, a wireless charging pad, and a roof-mounted rear-seat entertainment system. The SUV packs a semi-digital instrument cluster with a TFT MID, and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and NFC. All standard safety features, including multiple airbags, are also present.

Information What about the pricing?