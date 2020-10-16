Last updated on Oct 16, 2020, 07:28 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Toyota has revealed a new TRD Sportivo variant of its Fortuner SUV in Thailand.
The key highlights of the premium vehicle include a refreshed design and a host of new features such as NFC and a roof-mounted rear-seat entertainment system. It is offered with a choice of petrol as well as diesel engines.
Here are more details.
Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo features a dark chrome-finished grille and a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines. There are sleek LED headlamps and redesigned foglights for lighting.
On the sides, the SUV is flanked by blacked-out roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, refreshed alloy wheels, and a TRD sticker.
It also sports 'TRD Sportivo' badging on the boot lid and a TRD logo on a black bumper.
The Thailand-specific TRD Sportivo comes with a choice of 2.4-liter diesel engine and a 2.7-liter petrol mill. However, if it's launched in India, it will either draw power from a 2.7-liter petrol motor that generates 164hp/245Nm, or a 2.8-liter diesel powertrain that churns out 174.5hp/420Nm.
The TRD Sportivo has a blacked-out 7-seater cabin, featuring powered front seats, ambient lighting, a surround monitor, a wireless charging pad, and a roof-mounted rear-seat entertainment system.
The SUV packs a semi-digital instrument cluster with a TFT MID, and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and NFC.
All standard safety features, including multiple airbags, are also present.
No details related to the pricing and availability of the Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo in India are currently available. In Thailand, it should carry some premium over the standard model, which is priced upwards of Rs. 28.66 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).
