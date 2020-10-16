Bajaj Auto has introduced three new color options for its RS200 motorbike in India, namely Burnt Red, Metallic Pearl White, and Pewter Grey. While the red color sports matte finishing, the white and grey variants look glossy and come with white-colored chassis, and alloy wheels. However, there are no mechanical changes. Here are more details.

Design Bajaj Pulsar RS200: At a glance

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 sits on a perimeter frame and offers a sporty look, featuring stepped-up seats with a hop stamping pattern, front and rear fenders with carbon fiber texture, a sloping fuel tank, a split-headlamp setup, and a raised windscreen. The bike packs a digital instrument console and an all-LED lighting setup. It has a kerb weight of 166kg and a 13-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 draws power from a BS6-compliant 199.5cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine which makes 24.14hp of maximum power at 9,750rpm, and a peak torque of 18.7Nm at 8,000rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the premium motorbike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side, and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information How much does it cost?