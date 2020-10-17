In an attempt to boost sales this festive season, Bajaj Auto has launched a drum brake variant of its Pulsar 125 Split Seat motorbike in India. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler gets two color options, a halogen headlamp with twin DRLs, and a muscular fuel tank. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 124.4cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. Here are more details.

Design Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat: At a glance

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat sits on a single down tube chassis and has an eye-catching look, featuring split-style seats, a muscular fuel tank with shrouds, an engine cowl, and a slightly upswept exhaust. The bike packs a digital-analog instrument console and a halogen headlamp with DRLs. It rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. It has a kerb weight of 142kg and an 11.5-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat draws power from a BS6-compliant 124.4cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 11.64hp of maximum power at 8,500rpm, and 10.8Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The mill is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat is equipped with disc brake on the front and drum/disc brake on the rear wheel. However, there is no ABS. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the commuter bike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side, and twin-sided springs on the rear end.

Information How much does it cost?