Last updated on Oct 17, 2020, 02:55 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
In an attempt to boost sales this festive season, Volkswagen has launched special color variants for its Polo hatchback, and Vento sedan in India.
Dubbed Red and White editions, the models are based on the Highline Plus AT and Highline AT trims of the two cars, respectively, and exhibit red and white paint jobs.
They are priced upwards of Rs. 9.19 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).
Both the Volkswagen Polo, and Vento sport a minimalist look, featuring a sleek chrome-covered honeycomb grille, a muscular bonnet, a trapezoidal air vent, angular headlights, and a red & white paint job.
While the former has the proportions of a hatchback, the latter is a sedan.
On the sides, they are flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
Both the Volkswagen Polo and Vento are powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter petrol engine that makes 109hp of maximum power, and 175Nm of peak torque. The mill comes paired with a 6-speed torque converter gearbox.
The Volkswagen Polo and Vento have a 5-seater cabin featuring a dual-tone dashboard, rain-sensing wipers, automatic climate control, height-adjustable driver's seat, and a power steering wheel.
The cars pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and MirrorLink.
There are multiple airbags, crash sensors, a rear-view camera, and an engine immobilizer for the safety of the passengers.
In India, the Red and White special edition comes in three colors- Flash Red, Sunset Red and Candy White depending on the model. As for the pocket-pinch, the special edition Polo costs Rs. 9.19 lakh while the Vento sports a price-figure of Rs. 11.49 lakh.
