In an attempt to boost sales this festive season, Volkswagen has launched special color variants for its Polo hatchback, and Vento sedan in India.

Dubbed Red and White editions, the models are based on the Highline Plus AT and Highline AT trims of the two cars, respectively, and exhibit red and white paint jobs.

They are priced upwards of Rs. 9.19 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).