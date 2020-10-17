Force Motors is gearing up for the official launch of the 2020 Force Gurkha in India by the end of this year. In the latest development, the SUV has been spied undergoing emission testing on the roads, confirming that its design will be in line with the pre-production prototype model that debuted at the Auto Expo 2020. Here are more details.

Exteriors This is how the new Force Gurkha will look like

Based on the latest spy shots, the 2020 Force Gurkha will feature an all-black single-slat grille, small bumper, and a metal skid plate. For lighting, it will house circular projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, and revised taillights. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by blacked-out ORVMs, black plastic cladding on the wheel arches, and alloy wheels wrapped in off-road friendly tires.

Information Power and performance

At the heart, the upcoming Gurkha will draw power from a BS6-compliant Mercedes-Benz sourced 2.6-liter diesel engine which is tuned to make 89hp of power and 260Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on the SUV will be handled by 5-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

At present, not much is known about the interiors of the new Force Gurkha. However, it is expected to come with three doors, leather seats, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel, and a dual-tone dashboard. The SUV should also sport a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, it will have dual airbags on the front and ABS.

Information How much will it cost?