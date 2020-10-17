In a proud moment, Hyundai Creta has attained the 2 lakh units export milestone in India. This achievement is a testimony to Hyundai's commitment to 'Make in India, Made for the world'. Notably, the carmaker had also crossed the 3 million units export milestone earlier in 2020 and had a 26% export share in passenger car exports in 2019. Here's recalling the SUV.

Exteriors Hyundai Creta: At a glance

Hyundai Creta features a sporty design with a sloping roofline, muscular bonnet, a 3D cascading grille, and an updated bumper. For lighting, it has LED headlamps, taillights, and split-LED DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, indicator mounted power-adjustable ORVMs, body-colored B-pillars and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. It has a wheelbase of 2,610mm, and a boot space of 433-liters.

Information Power and performance

The Hyundai Creta is offered in three BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.5-liter petrol, a 1.5-liter diesel, and a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol motor. They come paired with a 6-speed manual/IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) automatic unit, a 6-speed automatic torque converter, and a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Hyundai Creta houses a 5-seater cabin with leather seats, a leather steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, and rear AC vents. The SUV also sports a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It carries six airbags, 'Follow Me Home' headlamps, engine immobilizer, and crash sensors for the safety of passengers.

Information How much does it cost?