Maruti Suzuki has reportedly postponed the launch of its new-generation Celerio hatchback in India to early-2021 due to a delay from suppliers' end. It was originally slated to be launched in the 2020 festive season. The hatchback will feature an updated design on the exterior and interior. It will use the Maruti Suzuki "Heartect" platform and shall be offered with two petrol engine options.

Exteriors Next-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio: At a glance

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio will sit on a "Heartect" platform similar to the current Wagon R. It is expected to offer a chrome-finished grille, a muscular bonnet, and angular headlamps. On the sides, the car will come flanked with body-colored B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Dimensionwise, it will likely come with a longer wheelbase and a wider cabin than the outgoing model.

Information Power and performance

The updated Maruti Suzuki Celerio will likely be offered in two engine options: a 68hp 1.0-liter petrol engine and an 83hp 1.2-liter K-series petrol motor. Torque details haven't been revealed yet. Transmission duties will be handled by a five-speed manual and an AMT automatic gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The second-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio should house a wider and updated 5-seater cabin with adjustable seats, fabric upholstery, and a power steering wheel. The hatchback will also have a SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment console with standard connectivity options. In terms of safety features, it is likely to offer twin airbags, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer.

Information What about the price?