Last updated on Oct 18, 2020, 11:08 am
Written byHarshita Malik
Maruti Suzuki has reportedly postponed the launch of its new-generation Celerio hatchback in India to early-2021 due to a delay from suppliers' end. It was originally slated to be launched in the 2020 festive season.
The hatchback will feature an updated design on the exterior and interior. It will use the Maruti Suzuki "Heartect" platform and shall be offered with two petrol engine options.
The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio will sit on a "Heartect" platform similar to the current Wagon R. It is expected to offer a chrome-finished grille, a muscular bonnet, and angular headlamps.
On the sides, the car will come flanked with body-colored B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
Dimensionwise, it will likely come with a longer wheelbase and a wider cabin than the outgoing model.
The updated Maruti Suzuki Celerio will likely be offered in two engine options: a 68hp 1.0-liter petrol engine and an 83hp 1.2-liter K-series petrol motor. Torque details haven't been revealed yet. Transmission duties will be handled by a five-speed manual and an AMT automatic gearbox.
The second-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio should house a wider and updated 5-seater cabin with adjustable seats, fabric upholstery, and a power steering wheel.
The hatchback will also have a SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment console with standard connectivity options.
In terms of safety features, it is likely to offer twin airbags, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer.
The pricing details of the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be announced during the launch, which is expected in the next year. For reference, the outgoing model is priced upwards of Rs. 4.41 lakh. Once launched, it will take on Hyundai Santro and Grand i10.
