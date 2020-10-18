Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the Gravitas SUV in India later this year.

In the latest development, a spy shot of the flagship has emerged with camouflage.

It will be a Harrier-based 7-seater SUV with Tata's OMEGA Arc platform, a cascading grille, and a new alloy wheel design.

To recall, it first appeared at the Auto Expo 2020.

Here are more details.