Last updated on Oct 18, 2020, 11:25 am
Written byHarshita Malik
Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the Gravitas SUV in India later this year.
In the latest development, a spy shot of the flagship has emerged with camouflage.
It will be a Harrier-based 7-seater SUV with Tata's OMEGA Arc platform, a cascading grille, and a new alloy wheel design.
To recall, it first appeared at the Auto Expo 2020.
Here are more details.
Sharing the design features with the 5-seater Harrier, Tata Gravitas will have a cascading grille with a honeycomb mesh, a large roof-mounted spoiler, a massive rear windscreen, and a beefier rear bumper. It is expected to get projector headlamps and LED taillights for the lighting.
On the sides, the SUV will come flanked by roof rails, square-shaped wheel arches, and new alloy wheels.
Under the hood, the Tata Gravitas will be powered by a BS6-compliant Fiat-sourced 2.0-liter, four-cylinder diesel engine, which makes 168hp of power and 350Nm of torque. It will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional 6-speed automatic torque converter gearbox.
The Tata Gravitas will house a spacious seven-seater cabin with a premium Benecke-Kaliko oak brown leather upholstery, dual-tone dashboard, three-spoke steering wheel, and automatic climate control.
The SUV will pack a 7-inch instrument panel and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and voice recognition.
Meanwhile, the safety features include multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and crash sensors.
Official information on the pricing and launch of the Tata Gravitas hasn't been revealed yet. However, it is expected to be launched by the end of this year with a price-tag of around Rs. 15 lakh.
