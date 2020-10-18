In a bid to boost sales, Volkswagen is offering discounts and offers of up to Rs. 1.6 lakh on its popular offerings, the Polo and Vento. These offers are valid until the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, corporate discounts, exchange bonuses, and loyalty bonuses. Here are more details.

Details Take a look at the offers

The Highline Plus variant of the Polo hatchback is available with a Rs. 1.1 lakh cash discount, Rs. 10,000 corporate discount, and loyalty and exchange bonuses of Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 25,000, respectively. The Highline variant comes with offers up to Rs. 50,000. Meanwhile, discounts on the Vento include a Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus, Rs. 5,000 corporate discount, and Rs. 15,000 loyalty bonus.

Exteriors Volkswagen Polo and Vento: At a glance

Volkswagen Polo is a hatchback, while the Vento is a sedan. Both the cars feature a sporty design, a sleek chrome-finished grille with honeycomb patterns, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a large air dam, and angular headlamps. On the side, they are flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, power-adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators, and designer alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Volkswagen Polo and Vento draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, which generates 110hp of maximum power and 175Nm peak of torque. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabins

Both the Volkswagen Polo and Vento cars offer a spacious 5-seater cabin with adjustable leather seats, a multifunctional leather-wrapped steering wheel, and automatic climate control. They also sport a touchscreen infotainment console with support for connectivity options like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, they provide multiple airbags, cruise control, crash sensors, and a parking camera.

Information What about the price?