In an attempt to boost sales this festive season, Bajaj Auto has added new color options and graphics for its Pulsar NS160 and NS200 naked roadster motorbikes in India. The two-wheelers now come in four new colors: Burnt Red (matte finish), Metallic Pearl White, Plasma Satin Blue, and Pewter Grey, which are complemented by white alloy wheels. However, there are no mechanical changes.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: At a glance

Both the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200 sit on a perimeter frame and offer a naked sporty look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, stepped-up seat, an under-belly exhaust pipe, and eye-catching body graphics. The bikes pack a digital-analog instrument console, a halogen headlight, and a LED taillight. They have a curb weight of 151kg and 156kg, respectively, and come with a 12-liter fuel tank.

Power and performance

The Pulsar NS160 draws power from a BS6-compliant 160.3cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 17.03hp of power and 14.6Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the NS200 is powered by a 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill that generates 24.13hp and 18.5Nm. Both motors are paired to a manual gearbox.

Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two naked roadsters are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a Nitrox mono-shock absorber on the rear end.

